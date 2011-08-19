PRAGUE Aug 19 Czech electricity producer CEZ CEZPsp.PR will get 77.6 million free carbon dioxide permits in 2013-2020 under a draft plan released by the Environment Ministry on Friday.

The draft showed overall allocation of free permits to all Czech electricity makers of 108.2 million in the period.

The proposed CEZ allocation includes CEZ's recent and pending acquisitions of the Trmice and Energotrans heating plants.

