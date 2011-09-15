* No. 2 Benes new CEO in surprise leadership change

* New boss faces record nuclear expansion, falling profit

Shares flat, underperform wider market bounce

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Sept 15 Czech electricity generator CEZ CEZPsp.PR tapped its No. 2 Daniel Benes on Thursday to lead the company out of a profit decline and start a multi-billion dollar expansion of its flagship nuclear plant.

Benes replaced Martin Roman, who surprised investors late Wednesday with his resignation after more than seven years at the top of the biggest listed firm in central Europe with market capitalisation of $22.5 billion.

The new CEZ head faces falling profits and forward prices way below levels prior to the financial crisis, an EU investigation, conflicts with coal suppliers and Germany's move away from nuclear power, on which CEZ has staked its future.

Roman, known as a smooth political operator who kept both right and left-wing leaders on his side, will stay with the 70 percent state-owned company as supervisory board chairman.

Benes, 41, came to CEZ in 2004 as Roman's ally and joinedthe board in 2005. In 2007, he took on the new position of chief operating officer, leading a transformation of CEZ's operations.

Benes studied at the Mining-Technical University in the eastern industrial city of Ostrava and worked in sales and trading at coal groups Bohemiacoal, Hedviga Group and later as managing director of Tchas, a leading fuel importer.

Ceska Sporitelna analyst Petr Bartek said investors may view the move negatively in the short run because of Roman's market reputation, but that a choice from within the company was good.

"Benes is a close ally to Roman, so there won't be any significant change in strategy. Benes knows the company well and worked on all the efficiency improvement programmes," he said.

KBC Securities analyst Olena Kyrylenko said the change could raise speculation about political risk for the firm, which is a major contributor to the state through dividends and taxes.

First reports of Roman's departure after the market close on Wednesday said he was told to go by Prime Minister Petr Necas, but later both Necas and Roman said he left at his own request.

CEZ shares fell as much as 1.5 percent in a flat market early on Thursday before rebounding to trade flat on the day around 764 crowns.

They underpeformed a 2.5 percent rise in Prague's PX index and 2.9 percent gain for the Stoxx 600 Europe utilities index .

BRIGHT SPOTLIGHT

The new CEO should lead the company's expansion of its two-unit nuclear power plant in Temelin, near Austria. It is also looking at building a new block in the Czech Republic and two more in Slovakia in a deal that altogether could be worth 500 billion crowns ($27.8 billion).

Toshiba Corp unit Westinghouse, an alliance of Russia's Atomstroyexport and Czech company Skoda JS, and France's Areva are bidding to build the units.

CEZ is under a constant media spotlight and political pressure, and Roman had to fight attacks over stock options that earned him hundreds of millions of crowns.

Under Roman, CEZ set a foreign expansion course and reported a record profit of 51.9 billion crowns during an economic downturn in 2009, thanks to the group's hedging strategy.

While the company expects profit to fall a second straight year to 40.6 billion, most analysts see this year as the bottom.

But CEZ has also been criticised for some of its low-yielding foreign acquisitions and for the disposal of its stake in German coal mining firm Mibrag to privately-held domestic partner EPH for a price below some market estimates.

The European Union is investigating it on suspicion of preventing market access to competition. It was also embarrassed twice this year by the early leak of financial results.

CEZ shares rose from 170 crowns in early 2004 to a peak of more than 1,400 crowns in 2008. At current prices, CEZ has a market capitalisation larger than Germany's RWE . ($1 = 17.967 Czech Crowns) (Additional reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Jan Lopatka)