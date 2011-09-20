PRAGUE, Sept 20 The time for foreign expansion for CEZ CEZPsp.PR is over and developing nuclear power will be a top priority for the Czech state majority-owned utility, its new Chief Executive Daniel Benes was quoted saying.

In his first extensive interview since taking the helm last week at central Europe's largest-listed company, Benes also said CEZ would look more at the country's energy security and that would step up its renewed focus on the domestic market.

"It is obvious that we will focus more on the Czech Republic. The period of foreign expansion has finished," newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes quoted Benes as saying in its Tuesday edition.

Benes replaced Martin Roman, who surprised investors last Wednesday with his resignation after more than seven years as CEZ's head. Roman will stay on as supervisory board chairman.

When asked on his priorities for CEZ, Benes said they were all part of a push for Czech energy security.

"The main priority is developing nuclear energy, and it is not only about expanding Temelin (nuclear power plant)," he said. "It is also about prolonging Dukovany's operations and raising output of current nuclear power plant blocks."

CEZ is aiming to build two new blocks -- power generating units -- at its two-unit nuclear power plant in Temelin in the coming decade.

It is also looking at building a new block at Dukovany and two blocks in Slovakia in a deal that altogether could be worth 500 billion czech crowns ($27.6 billion).

Benes said the timetable on the tender to expand the Temelin nuclear power plant, which is due to name a winner in 2013, will be kept.

Toshiba Corp unit Westinghouse, an alliance of Russia's Atomstroyexport and Czech company Skoda JS, and France's Areva are bidding to build the units.

The 70 percent state-owned CEZ has grown to be one of Europe's largest power groups over the past decade by expanding eastward, buying assets in Turkey, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria and other Balkan states.

Benes said the company would concentrate its portfolio of renewable power abroad, and that CEZ did not have plans to develop more renewable sources at home. ($1 = 18.093 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet. Editing by Jane Merriman)