PRAGUE, Sept 14 Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas has decided to remove CEZ CEZPsp.PR chief executive Martin Roman from his post in coming days, newspaper Lidove Noviny's reported on its website on Wednesday citing a source close to Necas.

"The prime minister decided in recent weeks that he will change the general director and chairman of the board of CEZ. He wants the new chief of the power company to fully concentrate on finishing the construction of Temelin nuclear power plant," the paper cited a well-informed source close to the prime minister as saying.

"Martin Roman will move to the head of the supervisory board. The new general director will be the current chief operating officer Daniel Benes."

A government spokesman would not comment on the report. A CEZ spokesman said he had no information. (Reporting by Robert Mueller, Jan Korselt and Jason Hovet; Editing by Dan Lalor)