By Robert Mueller and Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Sept 14 Martin Roman, chief executive of central Europe's largest listed company, CEZ CEZPsp.PR, is stepping down at his own request and will head up the power group's supervisory board, he said on Wednesday.

The change at the 70 percent-owned state company was confirmed by a government spokesman, who did not confirm an earlier report that CEZ's number two, Chief Operating Officer Daniel Benes, would take the top job.

"Several months ago I informed the prime minister that I would like to finish as board chairman and chief executive of CEZ," Roman said in an emailed statement confirming his move to the supervisory board.

Roman took the helm of CEZ in 2004 and has worked under a series of right- and left-leaning governments.

He has seen CEZ expand into foreign markets while reporting a record profit of 51.9 billion crowns ($2.89 billion) during an economic downturn in 2009, thanks to the group's hedging strategy.

While profit has dropped since then, most analysts see this year as a likely bottom.

CEZ shares rose from 170 crowns in early 2004 to a peak of more than 1,400 crowns in 2008. They closed Wednesday at 767 crowns, giving CEZ a market capitalisation of 412.6 billion crowns ($22.95 billion).

The website of newspaper Lidove Noviny reported after the market closed on Wednesday that Prime Minister Petr Necas has decided to remove Roman in the coming days and put COO Benes in his place, citing a source close to Necas.

Necas wants the next CEO should concentrate on expansion at the CEZ-operated nuclear power plant Temelin, the newspaper said. [ID:nLDE78D0HF]

"I can only confirm that Mr. Roman is leaving at his own request," government spokesman Jan Osuch told Reuters.

CEZ plans to build two additional units in the coming decade at its Temelin plant near Austria, where it currently has two units.

Toshiba Corp (6502.T) unit Westinghouse, an alliance of Russia's Atomstroyexport and Czech company Skoda JS, and France's Areva (AREVA.PA) are bidding to build the units in a project worth hundreds of billions of crowns.

Jan Prochazka, chief analyst at brokerage Cyrrus, said the change of guard would be unlikely to rattle investors, while Benes would be taken as a good successor.

"It is a big company, with a big board, and so many roles are being played in the company. So I don't think there will be big pressure on the share price," he said.

($1=17.98 Czech crowns) (Additional reporting by Jan Korselt; Editing by Dan Lalor, Maureen Bavdek and Steve Orlofsky)