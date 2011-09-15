PRAGUE, Sept 15 CEZ's CEZPsp.PR number two Daniel Benes should become the new chief executive of the Czech power group after the resignation of Martin Roman, the outgoing supervisory board chairman Martin Riman said on Thursday.

"The board of directors is now likely to appoint (Chief Operating Officer Daniel) Benes as chairman of the board and the general director," Riman told broadcaster CT24 in a telephone interview, adding a decision could be soon.

Roman said on Wednesday that he would step down after seven years at the helm of the 70 percent state-owned power company but will replace Riman as the chairman of the supervisory board.

Riman told CT24 that Roman has already given his resignation as CEO and taken up the post of supervisory board chair. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jana Mlcochova)