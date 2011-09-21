PRAGUE, Sept 21 Czech majority state-owned utility CEZ's CEZPsp.PR supervisory board has extended new Chairman and Chief Executive Daniel Benes' term on the board of directors to 2017, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.

Benes replaced long-time CEO Martin Roman, who surprised investors a week ago by resigning after more than seven years as head of central Europe's largest listed company.

The company said the supervisory board elected Benes to a new four-year term, effective from December 2013 when his current term runs out.

"The supervisory board has agreed at the meeting today that it is desirable for... (Benes') mandate to cover the whole period of the commencement of the Temelin nuclear power plant construction," CEZ said.

CEZ is aiming to build two new units at its Temelin plant near Austria in the coming decade.

Developing nuclear power will be a top priority for CEZ, Benes has said. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)