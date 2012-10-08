PRAGUE Oct 8 Czech electricity producer CEZ said on Monday a market-test procedure to evaluate its settlement offer to end an EU investigation showed no need for material changes in the plan.

CEZ has offered to sell some 800 megawatt worth of capacity to settle the investigation into whether it created barriers to entry into the energy market.

"The comments received by the European Commission from various corporations as part of its market test, which we have available now, will not affect our commitments we have proposed and presented to the European Commission," Sales Director Alan Svoboda said in a statement.

CEZ said it expected the Commission to make a decision in the case in late November. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)