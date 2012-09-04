PRAGUE, Sept 4 Mining group Czech Coal has offered 14 billion to 16 billion crowns ($813 million) to buy Czech power group CEZ's Pocerady power plant and 10 billion for its Chvaletice plant, newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes reported on Tuesday.

CEZ has put the two coal-burning plants up for sale as part of a plan to meet EU regulatory demands and possibly end a long dispute with a supplier over coal prices. It is also offering three other plants for sale.

Czech Coal is one of two bidders for the 1,000 megawatt Pocerady plant and the 800 MW Chvaletice plant. Czech energy company EPH is also a bidder.

Spokesmen for Czech Coal and CEZ both declined to comment on the report.

Czech Coal, a closely-held owner of mines that supply Pocerady and Chvaletice, has long been locked in price disputes with CEZ, and has also filed competition complaints against CEZ with the European Commission.

A sale of Pocerady, dependent on Czech Coal lignite, could help settle the disputes.

CEZ said on Friday it expected bids in September and October and would decide by year-end which plants to sell. It is also offering its Tisova coal-fired plant together with the Melnik 3 station, and the hard coal-burning Detmarovice plant.

($1 = 19.6912 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jan Korselt; Editing by Mark Potter)