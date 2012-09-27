PRAGUE, Sept 27 CEZ hopes to meet EU
regulatory requirements by selling just one power plant, the
hard-coal burning Detmarovice station, daily Lidove Noviny
quoted an unnamed source from the company's top management as
saying on Thursday.
The Czech power group, central Europe's largest listed
company with a market capitalisation of $20 billion, has been
offering Detmarovice for sale along with four other plants to
end an investigation into suspected anti-competitive behaviour
by the European Commission.
CEZ proposed to the Commission that it would sell one or two
of the coal-fired stations, depending on price. The Commission
had said that the sale proposal appeared to address its
concerns, but it would seek views from rivals and customers
before making a final decision.
Earlier this month Czech newspaper Hospodarske Noviny
reported the majority state-owned power utility may be forced to
sell more power plants to appease the Commission's concerns.
But Lidove Noviny said CEZ top management had signals from
the European Commission that it would be enough to sell only one
plant and it would most likely opt for the 800-megawatt
Detmarovice because it received the best offers for it.
CEZ spokesman Ladislav Kriz declined to confirm that
Detmarovice was the one to be sold because the deadline for bids
was Oct. 5.
Asked if CEZ would have to sell only one plant to meet EU
demands, Kriz said: "It is part of our proposal that we would
sell only one of the plants, which was consulted with the
European Commission. I do not have any signals that it would not
be accepted."
Detmarovice is the most popular of the offered plants,
according to media reports, attracting bidders including Veolia
Environment's Dalkia unit and financial investors
including Morgan Stanley.
(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by David Holmes)