PRAGUE Aug 25 Czech utility CEZ CEZPsp.PR will take unit 1 at Dukovany nuclear power plant offline on Aug. 28 for a planned 78-day refueling, it said on Thursday.

The outage of the 456 MW unit, listed in the firm's 2011 maintenance plan, will coincide with a shutdown of unit 2, starting on Sept. 26. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)