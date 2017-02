PRAGUE, Sept 22 Czech power group CEZ CEZPsp.PR said on Thursday it would put off line the second unit at its nuclear power plant Dukovany on Sept 26 for maintenance works.

The planned outage will last until Oct 19, CEZ added.

The unit 1 at the 4-unit plant is also off line, until Nov. 11, due to fuel exchange and modernisation works, CEZ said. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova)