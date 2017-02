PRAGUE Nov 14 Czech nuclear power plant Dukovany has completed a refuelling shutdown of its Unit 1 over the weekend, 14 hours ahead of schedule, the plant's spokesman said on Monday.

The unit was running at 40 percent of its 500 megawatt capacity and going through tests on Monday morning, and will reach full output later this week, the spokesman said.

Dukovany is operated by CEZ. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)