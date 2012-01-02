COLUMN-Hedge funds find plenty of willing sellers in oil: Kemp
LONDON, Feb 27 For every buyer of futures and options there must be a seller. For every long position there must be a corresponding short position.
PRAGUE Jan 2 Czech utility CEZ on Monday announced planned shutdowns in 2012 for the four reactors at its Dukovany nuclear power plant, with outages set for January, February, October and November.
The 498-MW unit 3 will go offline on Jan. 21 for one month followed by the 456-MW unit 2 on Feb. 26 for 85 days, a CEZ spokesman said.
The 456-MW unit 1 is scheduled for a 33-day refuelling starting on Oct. 7 and the 498-MW unit four on Nov. 18 for 33 days, the spokesman added.
Earlier on Monday, CEZ set dates in May and July for planned shutdowns of its two 1013-MW reactors at the Temelin nuclear power plant in 2012 for refueling. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Jason Hovet)
LONDON, Feb 27 For every buyer of futures and options there must be a seller. For every long position there must be a corresponding short position.
DUSHANBE, Feb 27 Russia and Tajikistan agreed to bolster guarding of the former Soviet republic's border with Afghanistan to prevent a spillover of the conflict there, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 24 Canada's energy sector has fallen out of favor with international oil majors, who are scaling back ambitions and walking away from reserves in the ground there to focus on lower-cost and higher-margin opportunities elsewhere.