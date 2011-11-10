PRAGUE Nov 10 Czech utility CEZ CEZPsp.PR said its 456-MW unit 1 at Dukovany nuclear power plant was in start-up mode on Thursday ahead of plans to connect the block to the grid at the weekend following a 78-day scheduled refuelling.

CEZ, central Europe's biggest utility, took the unit offline on August 28 for a planned refuelling. The utility, scheduled to reconnect the unit to the grid on Sunday, operates three other reactors at Dukovany and two at its Temelin power plant.

Earlier this week, a technical glitch at Temelin's unit 1 on Tuesday limited the block's production to 50 percent of capacity, though the 1,013 MW-unit is now back at full capacity.

(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Jason Hovet)