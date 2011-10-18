PRAGUE Oct 18 Czech utility CEZ CEZPsp.PR has restarted unit 2 at its Dukovany nuclear power plant ahead of plans to reconnect the block to the grid on Wednesday, CEZ said on Tuesday.

The power group said the 456-megawatt unit was in start-up mode after refuelling with all auxiliary systems working. Dukovany's first block remains offline for refuelling while the plant's other two units are at or near full capacity.

CEZ, central Europe's biggest utility, also operates two 1,013 MW units at its Temelin nuclear power plant. Both units are currently running normally. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane)