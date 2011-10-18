GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro dip amid political, economic uncertainty
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds settled oil prices; updates throughout; adds higher gold prices)
PRAGUE Oct 18 Czech utility CEZ CEZPsp.PR has restarted unit 2 at its Dukovany nuclear power plant ahead of plans to reconnect the block to the grid on Wednesday, CEZ said on Tuesday.
The power group said the 456-megawatt unit was in start-up mode after refuelling with all auxiliary systems working. Dukovany's first block remains offline for refuelling while the plant's other two units are at or near full capacity.
CEZ, central Europe's biggest utility, also operates two 1,013 MW units at its Temelin nuclear power plant. Both units are currently running normally. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane)
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds settled oil prices; updates throughout; adds higher gold prices)
CHICAGO, Feb 6 Opponents of Peabody Energy Corp's reorganization plan have filed an emergency appeal against a key piece of the coal producer's proposal they say violates U.S. bankruptcy law by prematurely requiring creditors to promise support it.
TIRANA, Feb 6 Albanian rescue teams were still working on Monday to reach three Chinese mining engineers trapped since Saturday afternoon in a chrome mine at Bulqize after an explosion.