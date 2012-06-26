BRUSSELS, June 26 Czech power producer CEZ
has proposed to sell some power generation capacity
to end a year-long antitrust investigation, EU regulators said
on Tuesday.
"At first sight these commitments appear to be capable of
addressing these concerns, but the procedural steps of the
investigation will continue," the European Commission said in a
statement.
"In particular, these commitments will be market tested.
Depending on the outcome of the market test, the Commission may
then make these commitments legally binding upon CEZ," the EU
competition watchdog said.
EU regulators opened an investigation into CEZ in July last
year on concerns that central Europe's largest listed company
may have blocked rivals from the domestic wholesale market.
Earlier on Tuesday, CEZ said it agreed to settle with the
Commission.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)