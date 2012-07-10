UPDATE 1-Crude prices rise as investors bet big on oil strength
TOKYO, Feb 21 Crude futures rose for a second day on Tuesday, with data showing hedge funds are betting big across oil markets following OPEC production cuts agreed last year.
BRUSSELS, July 10 The European Commission has asked competitors and customers of Czech electricity producer CEZ to comment on the group's proposed power plant sale in order to assess whether it would resolve competition concerns.
The Commission, which acts as the European Union's competition watchdog, is investigating whether CEZ, the largest listed group in central Europe, has abused its dominant position and reserved grid capacity to prevent competitors from entering the market.
In June, CEZ offered to sell one or two coal-burning power plants in order to end the investigation.
"If the market test confirms that the proposed commitments remedy the competition concerns, the Commission may make them legally binding on CEZ," the commission said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)
LONDON, Feb 20 Hedge funds and other money managers have amassed a very large bullish position in crude oil futures and options without so far having much impact on oil prices.