PRAGUE, June 25 Czech electricity producer CEZ
is working on a potential deal with the European
Commission under which the firm would sell part of its power
generation capacity to end a competition investigation, a Czech
daily reported.
Mlada fronta Dnes said on Saturday CEZ's supervisory board
would soon debate a proposal under which CEZ would offer to sell
about 800 megawatts of capacity to end a probe that has lasted
since a raid in 2009.
The investigation has lately focused on suspicion that CEZ
hoarded capacity in the transmission grid to hinder a
competitor, Czech Coal, from building its own power plants.
CEZ spokesman Ladislav Kriz declined to comment on the
report. The company has denied any wrongdoing.
The paper said the offer may cover a plan already announced
by CEZ, which is to offer two plants, Pocerady and Chvaletice,
for potential sale.
The main potential buyer has been seen as Czech Coal, which
supplies lignite to the two plants and has been locked in
conflict with CEZ over future prices for its supplies once a
standing contract expires at the end of this year.
Mlada fronta Dnes said other potential plants for sale could
be Tisova and Melnik III, or possibly the hard coal-burning
Detmarovice plant supplied by miner New World Resources
.
