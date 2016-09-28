HAMBURG, Sept 28 Czech utility CEZ wants to become a force to be reckoned with in Germany's hotly contested offshore wind market, which offers tempting regulated returns, an executive said.

The group aims for minority stakes in projects which together amount to 400 megawatts over the next five years, said Martin Pacovsky, head of CEZ's German business.

"We're newcomers in the industry," Pacovsky said. "But we are confident that there is room for a company like CEZ."

CEZ this year unveiled plans to spend up to 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion) to expand in new energy technologies over the next five years, with a focus on renewables.

Pacovsky declined to say how much of that would flow into Germany but added the country was likely to account for the largest share based on its leading position in renewable energy.

Germany's offshore wind market has attracted numerous infrastructure funds and energy groups -- including Australia's Macquarie and Canada's Northland Power -- all competing for the regulated returns it offers.

"It's not an easy market," Pacovsky said, adding CEZ's balance sheet and credit rating made it a good partner for the capital-intense offshore wind sector, where parks carry a price tag of at least 1 billion euros each.

"But we can absorb more risks than other investors."

CEZ, which owns about 3.35 gigawatts of renewable capacity in eastern Europe and Turkey, has an A- rating at agency Standard & Poor's and net debt of 124.4 billion Czech crowns ($5.16 billion).

This makes it one of the most financially sound utilities in a sector pressured by falling wholesale power prices, which has forced German peers E.ON and RWE to split up their business to survive. ($1 = 0.8917 euros) ($1 = 24.0890 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by William Hardy)