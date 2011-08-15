* Q2 attributable net CZK 6.74 bln vs CZK 8.53 bln in poll

* Q2 revenue up, operating profit below expectations

* Slightly raises full-year outlook

* Shares shed gains after news of results (Adds revised full-year guidance, analyst quote)

By Jason Hovet and Jan Korselt

PRAGUE, Aug 15 Czech electricity producer CEZ's CEZPsp.PR net profit fell by a worse-than-expected 40 percent in the second quarter, yet central Europe's biggest listed company raised its profit guidance, which one analyst said should support its shares.

The group said on Monday net profit slumped to 6.74 billion crowns ($395.6 million) -- confirming a Reuters report -- below the average 8.53 billion estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The drop was due to lower electricity prices in presold contracts, a new tax on emissions allowances, foreign exchange losses and a revaluation of options related to a stake in Hungary's MOL .

Shares in CEZ, which has a market capitalisation of $24 billion, gave up the day's 2 percent gain after Reuters reported the results from information available on the company's website, ahead of Tuesday's official release.

The shares ended up 0.1 percent at 753 crowns.

CEZ said after the market close it was raising its full-year guidance for profit before minorities to 40.6 billion crowns, from 40.1 billion.

"All in all the market will probably be satisfied that the guidance was more or less confirmed. This should support the stock, prevent it from going down further," said Petr Bartek, an analyst at Ceska Sporitelna.

The market expects CEZ earnings may be near a bottom this year, thanks to improving power prices, after profit was hit in recent quarters by lower prices on presold contracts.

German plans to close some nuclear power plants immediately and end nuclear power production in the coming decade have lifted prices and allowed CEZ to export more to Germany, while raising production.

Revenue in the quarter rose 4.4 percent to 46.75 billion crowns from a restated 44.78 billion the previous year and a touch above expectations for 46.42 billion.

Operating profit fell to 11.14 billion crowns from 14.04 billion, below the average poll estimate for 12.4 billion.

The majority state-owned CEZ has accelerated 2012 and 2013 power sales, and analysts will be keen to see at what price contracts are being booked.

In Germany, RWE this month posted first-half core net profit down 40 percent, hit by government's move to phase out nuclear power and unprofitable gas sales.

CEZ shares are flat since the turn of the year, outperforming a 16 percent fall in the Stoxx 600 Europe utilities index .

($1 = 17.039 Czech Crowns) (Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Cowell and David Hulmes)