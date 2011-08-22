(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)

PRAGUE Aug 22 Czech utility CEZ CEZPsp.PR will move up the start of its planned shutdown for unit 2 at its Dukovany nuclear plant by one week to September 26, a utility spokeswoman said on Monday.

The shutdown of the 456 MW-unit will last the same amount of time as planned but will now end October 20, CEZ said. It will coincide with the scheduled outage of the similarly sized unit 1 block that will be offline for the entire month.

See a full list of CEZ outages for September here: (Reporting by Roman Gazdik, Editing by Michael Kahn and Jason Neely)