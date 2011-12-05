PRAGUE Dec 5 Czech power group CEZ
wants to double its savings programme to around 60
billion crowns ($3.2 billion) in coming years, to free up money
for investment.
"Even within the continuing financial crisis, interesting
financial opportunities are appearing, and it would be a pity if
we did not take advantage of them," strategy director Pavel
Cyrani was quoted as saying in a company newsletter.
CEZ launched New Vision in September 2010, aiming for
operational savings of more than 30 billion crowns by 2015.
Cyrani said the company would now look for an additional 30
billion in savings, speaking in an interview in the
newsletter.
CEZ has said it expected 2011 earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to fall 5 percent to 84.8
billion crowns.
While the majority state-owned utility scaled back its
foreign investment plans last year in response to tougher
conditions, it will still invest abroad in renewable power.
It wants to increase its renewable power capacity to 3,000
megawatts in the next five years as part of plans under chief
executive Daniel Benes, who took over from long-serving CEO
Martin Roman in September.
($1 = 18.85 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet)