* Net profit 2.48 bln crowns vs 7.41 bln in Reuters poll
* Takes charge on Mibrag sale, sees loss on MOL revaluation
* Keeps FY guidance for profit
(Adds details, shares, analyst)
PRAGUE, Nov 9 Net profit at Czech electricity
producer CEZ CEZPsp.PR fell 78 percent to 2.48 billion crowns
($135.9 million) in the third quarter, missing market
expectations by a wide margin partly because of a charge for the
sale of German mine Mibrag.
Net profit fell well short of the 7.41 billion crowns that
analysts in a Reuters poll had expected for central Europe's
largest listed company.
Despite the charges, the majority state-owned company
reiterated guidance for net profit to drop 13 percent this year
to 40.6 billion crowns.
The company said it took a 2.7 billion crown charge for the
sale of the Mibrag mine, and a revaluation of an option related
to a stake in Hungary's MOL made a 1.8 billion crown
dent in the bottom line in the third quarter.
CEZ also took charges for foreign exchange losses and losses
on U.S. dollar loans in its Turkish operations, and was hurt by
a new tax on carbon emissions allowances.
CEZ has battled this year with lower electricity prices in
presold contracts.
Analysts had also expected shutdowns at its 2,026 MW Temelin
nuclear power plant last quarter to cut into profit.
Under new Chief Executive Daniel Benes, who took over for
long-serving CEO Martin Roman in September, CEZ is pushing
forward a plan to re-focus investment on the domestic market,
while scaling back abroad, except for in renewable power.
Third-quarter operating profit fell 16 percent to 11.85
billion crowns, missing expectations of 12.13 billion. Revenue
rose to 47.01 billion from 45.71 billion.
"Overall, certainly a negative surprise on the net income
level," analysts at bank Ceska Sporitelna said.
"CEZ's full-year 2011 net income target will be very
difficult to achieve. This could weigh on next year's dividend."
CEZ shares have lost 5 percent this year, but fared better
than the 15 percent drop in the Stoxx 600 Europe utilities index
. Prague's main index has dropped by a quarter
since the start of the year.
($1 = 18.247 Czech Crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka and Helen
Massy-Beresford)