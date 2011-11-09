* Net profit 2.48 bln crowns vs 7.41 bln in Reuters poll

* Takes charge on Mibrag sale, sees loss on MOL revaluation

* Keeps FY guidance for profit (Adds details, shares, analyst)

PRAGUE, Nov 9 Net profit at Czech electricity producer CEZ CEZPsp.PR fell 78 percent to 2.48 billion crowns ($135.9 million) in the third quarter, missing market expectations by a wide margin partly because of a charge for the sale of German mine Mibrag.

Net profit fell well short of the 7.41 billion crowns that analysts in a Reuters poll had expected for central Europe's largest listed company.

Despite the charges, the majority state-owned company reiterated guidance for net profit to drop 13 percent this year to 40.6 billion crowns.

The company said it took a 2.7 billion crown charge for the sale of the Mibrag mine, and a revaluation of an option related to a stake in Hungary's MOL made a 1.8 billion crown dent in the bottom line in the third quarter.

CEZ also took charges for foreign exchange losses and losses on U.S. dollar loans in its Turkish operations, and was hurt by a new tax on carbon emissions allowances.

CEZ has battled this year with lower electricity prices in presold contracts.

Analysts had also expected shutdowns at its 2,026 MW Temelin nuclear power plant last quarter to cut into profit.

Under new Chief Executive Daniel Benes, who took over for long-serving CEO Martin Roman in September, CEZ is pushing forward a plan to re-focus investment on the domestic market, while scaling back abroad, except for in renewable power.

Third-quarter operating profit fell 16 percent to 11.85 billion crowns, missing expectations of 12.13 billion. Revenue rose to 47.01 billion from 45.71 billion.

"Overall, certainly a negative surprise on the net income level," analysts at bank Ceska Sporitelna said.

"CEZ's full-year 2011 net income target will be very difficult to achieve. This could weigh on next year's dividend."

CEZ shares have lost 5 percent this year, but fared better than the 15 percent drop in the Stoxx 600 Europe utilities index . Prague's main index has dropped by a quarter since the start of the year. ($1 = 18.247 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka and Helen Massy-Beresford)