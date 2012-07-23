PRAGUE, July 23 Czech electricity company CEZ
has picked Deloitte Advisory to advise it on the
divestment of several coal-fired power plants as part of a plan
to appease regulators and end long-running coal price disputes,
it said on Monday.
CEZ, central Europe's biggest listed company with a market
capitalisation of $18 billion, said it expected more profit from
divesting the plants than if it continued to operate them, but
did not give any financial details.
The majority state-owned group is offering for sale its
1,000 megawatt (Mw) Pocerady plant, one of its most profitable,
and the 800-megawatt Chvaletice station, which has struggled to
remain profitable as it transports fuel over long distances.
It will also look to sell its Tisova plant together with its
Melnik 3 station, and the hard coal-burning Detmarovice plant.
Each of those options have installed capacity of around 800 Mw.
"The capital freed in this manner will be available for
investments in the company's new strategic priorities, such as
nuclear energy and renewable source development," CEZ said.
CEZ is tendering to at least double capacity at its 2,000 Mw
Temelin nuclear power station in a deal worth up to $10 billion.
The company has already held talks on selling some of its
coal power plants to Czech energy groups EPH and Czech Coal,
with which it has failed to reach a price agreement on long-term
coal deliveries from 2013.
Supplies from Czech Coal are the only viable option for
Pocerady and Chvaletice to maintain profitable power generation.
The plant divestments would also enable CEZ to end an
investigation by the European Commission into suspected
anti-competitive behaviour, CEZ said.
"As part of the settlement, CEZ committed to selling one of
the aforementioned power stations," it said. "For commercial and
strategic reasons, the company might eventually decide to accept
offers to buy several coal-fired power plants if the terms and
conditions are attractive."
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Louise Ireland)