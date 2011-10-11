(Corrects headline, lead to show comparison is 2012 vs 2011, not 2011 vs 2010)

PRAGUE Oct 11 Czech power group CEZ CEZPsp.PR expects its foreign units' to achieve similar levels of core profit next year as in 2011, the group's international division chief said on Tuesday.

Tomas Pleskac also said he considered CEZ's foreign investment portfolio to have stabilised and its foreign units should now see a gradual improvement in results. (Reporting by Jan Korselt, writing by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Will Waterman)