PRAGUE Feb 28 Czech electricity producer
CEZ posted a larger than expected fourth-quarter net
profit thanks to higher sales and the revaluation of an option
related to a stake in Hungary's MOL, helping it beat
its 2011 guidance.
Attributable net profit rose to 14.3 billion crowns ($766.30
million) in the fourth quarter, according to Reuters
calculations, from 7.12 billion and higher than analysts'
expectations of 13.2 billion.
For the full-year, net profit before minorities reached 40.8
billion crowns, down 13 percent on the year but beating the
company's latest guidance of 40.6 billion.
CEZ, central Europe's largest listed company, forecast a 1
percent rise in net profit to 41.0 billion crowns in 2012.
($1 = 18.6610 Czech crowns)
