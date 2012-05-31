PRAGUE May 31 Czech power group CEZ
is considering selling its two coal-fired power plants Pocerady
and Chvaletice in the north of the Czech Republic, it said on
Thursday.
The largest listed central European power utility is
pondering the plan due to uncertainties over coal supplies, it
said in a statement.
It has been in a dispute over coal prices for the two
stations with mining company Czech Coal, key coal supplier in
that area.
It said Czech Coal was among potential bidders for the power
plants along with an industrial holding EPH.
