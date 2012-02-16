PRAGUE Feb 16 The Czech anti-corruption
police unit is investigating electricity producer CEZ
on suspicion of improper dealings with a major
supplier, the prosecutor's office said on Thursday.
"The police started an investigation at CEZ last November
due to its procurement orders," said Stepanka Zenklova, a
spokeswoman at the Prague city state attorney's office. She
added that police were looking into several procurement deals at
the company, but gave no further details.
A spokesman from CEZ, central Europe's biggest listed firm
with market capitalisation of $22.9 billion, said police had
contacted the company to get information about its deals with
power plant equipment supplier Skoda Power.
CEZ, 70 percent state-owned, has been at the centre of
attention in the Czech Republic since its long-term Chief
Executive Martin Roman abruptly stepped down last September
after a Czech newspaper accused him of having links to Skoda.
Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek ordered an internal
investigation at CEZ, which is now led by Roman's long-time
ally, Daniel Benes. The internal probe found no irregularities
in 39 deals between CEZ and Skoda, not related to the Volkswagen
unit Skoda Auto.
CEZ has huge influence in the country of 10.5 million
people, which has been nick-named CEZko by local media.
Daily Mlada fronta Dnes had printed pictures of documents
allegedly showing Roman was a beneficiary of a trust that, via
offshore companies, owned Skoda Power when it did business with
CEZ while he was in charge.
But Roman, a smooth operator who had long kept politicians
left and right on his side, has denied he had any relationship
with Skoda Power, which became part of South Korea's Doosan
Group in 2009. He is now the head of CEZ's
supervisory board.
CEZ is now running the country's biggest-ever procurement
deal to build two new reactors at the Temelin nuclear plant, a
deal worth some $10 billion.
The group's stock has risen 4 percent this year,
underperforming the Prague PX index that gained 9.3
percent.
