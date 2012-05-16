PRAGUE May 16 Czech anti-corruption police must reopen an investigation into contracts between electricity company CEZ and a major supplier, a state attorney's office in Prague said on Wednesday.

CEZ, 70 percent state-owned, has been under the spotlight since its long-term Chief Executive Martin Roman stepped down last September.

He was accused by a Czech newspaper of having a conflict of interest due to alleged ownership links to power plant supplier Skoda Power. He denied the accusations.

Police closed an investigation in March without charges.

The state attorney's office said on Wednesday that investigators failed to verify some evidence and should rework parts of the case.

"An audit found the police authority in this matter did not verify information received from public sources, did not determine the authenticity of documents on which the criminal proceedings began," it said in a statement.

"It can only be determined as justifiable to suspend the case only after the investigation is completed."

CEZ spokeswoman, Eva Novakova said: "We respect the decision. And if there is any request from the police for our cooperation we will willingly help".

Roman has stayed on at CEZ as supervisory board chairman and was succeeded by long-time ally Daniel Benes as CEO.

An internal probe, ordered by Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek in October, found no irregularities in 39 deals between CEZ and Skoda worth 26.4 billion crowns ($1.32 billion), which is not related to the Volkswagen unit Skoda Auto.

Daily Mlada Fronta Dnes printed pictures of documents last year allegedly showing Roman was a beneficiary of a trust that, via offshore companies, owned Skoda Power when it did business with CEZ while he was in charge.

Skoda Power became part of South Korea's Doosan Group in 2009. ($1 = 20.0411 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)