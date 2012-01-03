PRAGUE Jan 3 Prague-listed companies CEZ and Komercni Banka expect better results in 2012 versus 2011, executives said in a newspaper survey published on Tuesday.

The chief executive of utility CEZ, Daniel Benes, told daily Hospodarske Noviny that the company would continue in its restructuring program and would look for internal savings to improve results.

Komercni Banka Chief Financial Officer Pavel Cejka was quoted as saying the biggest risks to 2012 are the euro zone debt crisis, as well as a drop in household consumption and cutting back of private sector investment. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)