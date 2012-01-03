PRAGUE Jan 3 Prague-listed companies CEZ
and Komercni Banka expect better results
in 2012 versus 2011, executives said in a newspaper survey
published on Tuesday.
The chief executive of utility CEZ, Daniel Benes, told daily
Hospodarske Noviny that the company would continue in its
restructuring program and would look for internal savings to
improve results.
Komercni Banka Chief Financial Officer Pavel Cejka was
quoted as saying the biggest risks to 2012 are the euro zone
debt crisis, as well as a drop in household consumption and
cutting back of private sector investment.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet)