PRAGUE Aug 16 Czech electricity company CEZ CEZPsp.PR said on Tuesday it would delay the opening of its new coal power station at Ledvice in northern Czech Republic due to technical problems.

Chief Financial Officer Martin Novak said in a conference call the opening was now seen in mid-2014.

CEZ had originally planned to open the 660-megawatt plant at the end of 2012, then moved the date to end-2013.

The company said the problem concerned steel welding on the plant's boiler. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)