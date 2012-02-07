BRIEF-Butterfield announces pricing of secondary offering
* Says secondary offering priced at $31.75per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PRAGUE Feb 7 Czech electricity company CEZ has signed an up to 100 million euro ($130.78 million) loan facility with the European Investment Bank to invest into the country's distribution grid, it said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7646 euros) (Reporting by Jason Hovet, Editing by Michael Kahn)
* Says secondary offering priced at $31.75per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Monroe capital corporation expands its syndicated credit facility to $200 million
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 South Africa's mobile operator MTN Group said on Thursday it was concerned over the violence against its property in Nigeria, where protesters attacked and vandalised its head office.