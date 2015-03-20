(Adds quotes, details on sales, outlook, Temelin)
PRAGUE, March 20 Czech electricity company CEZ
has financial resources for acquiring both Enel's
stake in Slovak utility Slovenske Elektrarne and
Vattenfall's German assets, its chief executive was
quoted as saying on Friday.
CEZ is looking for acquisitions as part of a new strategy to
stop a decline in profits as electricity prices in Europe fall.
In an interview with newspaper Hospodarske Noviny, CEO
Daniel Benes said profits could start growing again by 2017.
CEZ is among four bidders for Italian group Enel's 66
percent stake in Slovenske Elektrarne. Binding bids are expected
by May 9.
The company is also considering a bid for Swedish group
Vattenfall's lignite power plants in Germany and its hydro power
assets if they become part of the sale process.
"I almost think that managing these acquisitions and
integrating them into the group would be a problem from the
organisational point of view, financially we would probably have
it," CEO Daniel Benes said in an interview
Benes said Vattenfall is expected to begin talks with
interested parties in the spring and final bids should come in
the autumn.
Both acquisition targets carry big risks, with Slovenske
Elektrarne's expansion of its Mochovce nuclear power plant
facing delays and cost overruns. In Germany, uncertain energy
policy toward coal is a concern.
Benes reiterated 2015 and 2016 could be a bottom for decling
profits. "When we see how electricity prices are developing and
how we are selling (electricity in years) ahead, profit before
depreciation will grow from 2017," Benes said.
Benes also reiterated that CEZ will not launch a tender this
year to build new units in its nuclear power plants but he said
it would have to start a tender "soon" if it wanted to pick a
builder for new blocks by 2019 like it has in its plan.
