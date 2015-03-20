(Adds quotes, details on sales, outlook, Temelin)

PRAGUE, March 20 Czech electricity company CEZ has financial resources for acquiring both Enel's stake in Slovak utility Slovenske Elektrarne and Vattenfall's German assets, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Friday.

CEZ is looking for acquisitions as part of a new strategy to stop a decline in profits as electricity prices in Europe fall.

In an interview with newspaper Hospodarske Noviny, CEO Daniel Benes said profits could start growing again by 2017.

CEZ is among four bidders for Italian group Enel's 66 percent stake in Slovenske Elektrarne. Binding bids are expected by May 9.

The company is also considering a bid for Swedish group Vattenfall's lignite power plants in Germany and its hydro power assets if they become part of the sale process.

"I almost think that managing these acquisitions and integrating them into the group would be a problem from the organisational point of view, financially we would probably have it," CEO Daniel Benes said in an interview

Benes said Vattenfall is expected to begin talks with interested parties in the spring and final bids should come in the autumn.

Both acquisition targets carry big risks, with Slovenske Elektrarne's expansion of its Mochovce nuclear power plant facing delays and cost overruns. In Germany, uncertain energy policy toward coal is a concern.

Benes reiterated 2015 and 2016 could be a bottom for decling profits. "When we see how electricity prices are developing and how we are selling (electricity in years) ahead, profit before depreciation will grow from 2017," Benes said.

Benes also reiterated that CEZ will not launch a tender this year to build new units in its nuclear power plants but he said it would have to start a tender "soon" if it wanted to pick a builder for new blocks by 2019 like it has in its plan.

