PRAGUE, Sept 19 Changes in the top management of Czech power giant CEZ CEZPsp.PR should continue after the departure of Martin Roman as chief executive last week, a government spokesman said, confirming a newspaper report.

The government holds nearly a 70 percent stake in the power group, which is central Europe's largest listed company.

In an interview for daily Mlada Fronta Dnes Prime Minister Petr Necas criticised elements of CEZ's expansion abroad over the past years and said this would lead to further changes in its management.

"I assess the results of many foreign acquisitions as perplexing," Necas said in the interview.

"I think personal changes which will reflect this should continue," he added.

A surprise announcement last week that Roman was leaving the top post fuelled speculation as to what could be behind the move.

Necas said the change had to do with a new strategy for CEZ which shifts from foreign expansion to securing the country's energy safety and new resources of power generation, mainly nuclear ones.

He said he wanted a new chief in place to handle CEZ's nuclear expansion from the very start.

The power producer plans to expand its two-unit nuclear power plant in Temelin, near Austria.

It is also looking at building a new block in the Czech Republic and two more in Slovakia in a deal that altogether could be worth up to 500 billion crowns ($28,2 billion).

Toshiba Corp unit Westinghouse, an alliance of Russia's Atomstroyexport and Czech company Skoda JS, and France's Areva are bidding to build the units. ($1 = 17.737 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)