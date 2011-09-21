PRAGUE, Sept 21 Czech power group CEZ's CEZPsp.PR new chief executive, Daniel Benes, will not make any proposals on management changes before an October meeting of the supervisory board, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

Benes replaced long-time CEO Martin Roman, who surprised investors a week ago by resigning after more than seven years as head of central Europe's largest listed company.

While analysts see little change in the company's strategy of scaling back foreign expansion and refocusing on its domestic market, the move has sparked speculation of changes to upper management in the 70 percent state-owned utility.

Benes was due to meet management on Wednesday and Thursday to lay out his strategy for CEZ. Spokesman Ladislav Kriz said personnel changes were not on the agenda, and any possible moves would be submitted to the supervisory board next month.

Prime Minister Petr Necas said in a newspaper interview published on Monday that changes in top management should continue.

There were also reports that group strategy director Jiri Feist would leave, and be replaced by Pavel Cyrani, who had managed CEZ assets before.

Attention has also focused on CEZ's director of mergers and acquisitions Vladimír Schmalz, as the group scales back investment abroad to concentrate on the home market where it wants to expand its nuclear power plants. (Reporting by Jan Korselt; Editing by Dan Lalor)