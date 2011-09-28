GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro pressured by economic, political uncertainty
* Asia ex-Japan stocks inch lower; Nikkei closes down 0.35 pct
PRAGUE, Sept 28 CEZ's CEZPsp.PR director for mergers and acquisitions, Vladimir Schmalz, will leave the Czech power utility at the end of September, part of a shift in strategy to focus on the domestic market, the company said on Wednesday.
The move comes as CEZ shuffles management, with Chief Executive Daniel Benes replacing long-serving Martin Roman this month.
Benes has said the time for foreign expansion is over and that developing nuclear power will be a top priority for the state majority-owned electricity company. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Hulmes)
* Asia ex-Japan stocks inch lower; Nikkei closes down 0.35 pct
SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Singapore Exchange has held talks with Saudi Aramco on a secondary listing, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, after the oil and gas company suggested last week it would likely list on more than one exchange.
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's JX Holdings Inc expects to exceed the copper concentrate output target at its Caserones copper mine in Chile in the fiscal year ending March 31, reflecting robust output projected in January-March, an executive said on Tuesday.