PRAGUE, Sept 28 CEZ's CEZPsp.PR director for mergers and acquisitions, Vladimir Schmalz, will leave the Czech power utility at the end of September, part of a shift in strategy to focus on the domestic market, the company said on Wednesday.

The move comes as CEZ shuffles management, with Chief Executive Daniel Benes replacing long-serving Martin Roman this month.

Benes has said the time for foreign expansion is over and that developing nuclear power will be a top priority for the state majority-owned electricity company. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Hulmes)