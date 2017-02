PRAGUE, July 2 Czech power utility CEZ said on Monday it received bids to build nuclear reactors from France's Areva, Toshiba Corp unit Westinghouse and Russia's Atomstroyexport.

The country's largest procurement deal, worth roughly $10 billion, the tender includes building two new blocs at the Temelin power plant which currently has two 1,000 MW units. ($1 = 20.7677 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; editing by Jason Neely)