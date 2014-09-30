PRAGUE, Sept 30 EU regulatory approval of
Britain's 16 billion pound nuclear project with French utility
EDF sets a precedent that should help a Czech proposal,
the head of power company CEZ was quoted as saying by
Hospodarske Noviny on Tuesday.
A European Commission said on Sept. 22 that regulators would
clear British plans for the project at Hinkley Point, in which
it wants to offer EDF a guaranteed power price of 92.50 pounds
($150) per megawatt-hour for 35 years, more than twice the
market rate.
CEZ scrapped a tender for a multi-billion dollar expansion
of its Temelin nuclear power station in April because of low
wholesale power prices and the Czech state's refusal to provide
price guarantees.
CEZ had sought a contract-for-difference scheme that sets a
state-guaranteed floor for prices from the new units, but the
centre-left government did not back the idea.
"I have tried to explain the contract-for-difference scheme
... to probably three governments and it was always difficult,"
CEZ Chief Executive Daniel Benes told the newspaper.
"One argument was that it would never go through because it
is public support. Now, though, Brussels approved it for the
British. It is always good when some one big clears the way for
you."
The newspaper asked whether the fact that the Czech Republic
is now a net exporter of electricity could erode the validity of
the British case as a precedent for CEZ. Britain had argued that
its scheme was needed for energy security.
Benes said the country was an exporter only for the short
run. "That will change after 2020," he said. "And when we talk
about Temelin, we are talking about the shape of the energy
sector after 2030."
(1 US dollar = 0.6149 British pound)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jane Baird)