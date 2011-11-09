PRAGUE Nov 9 CEZ's CEZPsp.PR chief financial officer said on Wednesday the Czech utility was keeping its dividend policy of paying out 50-60 percent of net profit, adding he saw it staying close to the upper end of that range.

On a conference call after CEZ posted a sharp fall in third-quarter net profit due to charges and other factors, CFO Martin Novak also said that its full-year targets would be achievable if shares in Hungary's MOL held around their current value.

Earlier CEZ reported a revaluation of an option related to a stake in MOL made a 1.8 billion crown dent in its bottom line.

But it kept guidance for net profit to drop 13 percent this year to 40.6 billion crowns. (Reporting by Jan Korselt)