PRAGUE, March 23 Czech electricity producer CEZ said on Friday it would separate its coal-fired Pocerady power plant into a special unit, a step toward potential divestment.

Pocerady has five units with a total capacity of 1,000 megawatts. It depends on lignite supplied by Czech Coal, a firm CEZ has long fought with over coal prices. Czech Coal and another power sector group EPH may be potential buyers for Pocerady.

"The reason for this step is uncertain coal supplies after 2013...The separation of the Pocerady plant will allow for flexibility in strategic negotiations on fuel supplies for CEZ's conventional plants with external suppliers after 2012 and for its potential sale or swap," CEZ said in a statement. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Editing by Michael Kahn)