PRAGUE, March 23 Czech electricity producer CEZ
said on Friday it would separate its coal-fired
Pocerady power plant into a special unit, a step toward
potential divestment.
Pocerady has five units with a total capacity of 1,000
megawatts. It depends on lignite supplied by Czech Coal, a firm
CEZ has long fought with over coal prices. Czech Coal and
another power sector group EPH may be potential buyers for
Pocerady.
"The reason for this step is uncertain coal supplies after
2013...The separation of the Pocerady plant will allow for
flexibility in strategic negotiations on fuel supplies for CEZ's
conventional plants with external suppliers after 2012 and for
its potential sale or swap," CEZ said in a statement.
