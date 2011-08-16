* Gets more than 56 euros/MWh for 2014 pre-sales

PRAGUE Aug 16 Czech power group CEZ CEZPsp.PR has pre-sold baseload electricity for 2013 at an average price of more than 54 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), and more than 56 euros per MWh for 2014, its sales chief said on Tuesday.

Head of trading Alan Svoboda also said the group has lessened its power hedging, after accelerating forward sales earlier this year when prices jumped following Japan's nuclear crisis and Germany's decision to phase out nuclear power.

"We have now returned to a standard trend of gradually striking positions by single percentage points so that we don't create some large bets on whether the market will go up or down," Svoboda said at a press conference.

Forward electricity sales helped CEZ sail through the global downturn in 2008-2009 with record profit, thanks to booking higher prices before a slump in the market. But the operations have since caught up with CEZ, cutting into earnings.

On Monday, majority state-owned CEZ reported a 40 percent drop in second-quarter profit, partly due to lower prices booked previously in 2011 contracts, along with new taxes on power generators.

CEZ has pre-sold 90 percent of baseload 2012 power, 36 percent of 2013 power and 9 percent of 2014 power.

The average price for 2012 power, at around 52.1 euros per MWh, was little changed from what CEZ announced at the end of the first quarter, Svoboda said.

CEZ expects production to rise 2 percent this year to 64.7 terrawatt hours.

On Monday, the company slightly raised guidance for 2011 net profit before minorities, and now expects a 13 percent drop to 40.6 billion crowns ($2.4 billion).

($1 = 16.810 Czech Crowns)

