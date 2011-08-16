* Gets more than 56 euros/MWh for 2014 pre-sales
* Has presold 36 pct of 2013 power, 9 pct of 2014 power
PRAGUE Aug 16 Czech power group CEZ CEZPsp.PR
has pre-sold baseload electricity for 2013 at an average price
of more than 54 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), and more than 56
euros per MWh for 2014, its sales chief said on Tuesday.
Head of trading Alan Svoboda also said the group has
lessened its power hedging, after accelerating forward sales
earlier this year when prices jumped following Japan's nuclear
crisis and Germany's decision to phase out nuclear power.
"We have now returned to a standard trend of gradually
striking positions by single percentage points so that we don't
create some large bets on whether the market will go up or
down," Svoboda said at a press conference.
Forward electricity sales helped CEZ sail through the global
downturn in 2008-2009 with record profit, thanks to booking
higher prices before a slump in the market. But the operations
have since caught up with CEZ, cutting into earnings.
On Monday, majority state-owned CEZ reported a 40 percent
drop in second-quarter profit, partly due to lower prices booked
previously in 2011 contracts, along with new taxes on power
generators.
CEZ has pre-sold 90 percent of baseload 2012 power, 36
percent of 2013 power and 9 percent of 2014 power.
The average price for 2012 power, at around 52.1 euros per
MWh, was little changed from what CEZ announced at the end of
the first quarter, Svoboda said.
CEZ expects production to rise 2 percent this year to 64.7
terrawatt hours.
On Monday, the company slightly raised guidance for 2011 net
profit before minorities, and now expects a 13 percent drop to
40.6 billion crowns ($2.4 billion).
($1 = 16.810 Czech Crowns)
