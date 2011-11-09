PRAGUE Nov 9 Prices for pre-sold 2013 and 2014 electricity have not changed much in the past months, electricity maker CEZ CEZPsp.PR sales chief Alan Svoboda said on Wednesday.

He said volumes of new sales were not significant enough to move average prices, and thus CEZ's prices for pre-sold power have remained similar to those announced last quarter.

CEZ said in August prices for 2013 supplies were just above 54 euros per megawatthour and 2014 sold for over 56 euros.

Long-term power prices have risen since March following Germany's decision to shutter a number of nuclear power plants in the wake of Japan's Fukushima disaster. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, writing by an Lopatka)