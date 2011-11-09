PRAGUE Nov 9 Prices for pre-sold 2013 and 2014
electricity have not changed much in the past months,
electricity maker CEZ CEZPsp.PR sales chief Alan Svoboda said
on Wednesday.
He said volumes of new sales were not significant enough to
move average prices, and thus CEZ's prices for pre-sold power
have remained similar to those announced last quarter.
CEZ said in August prices for 2013 supplies were just above
54 euros per megawatthour and 2014 sold for over 56 euros.
Long-term power prices have risen since March
following Germany's decision to shutter a number of nuclear
power plants in the wake of Japan's Fukushima disaster.
