PRAGUE Jan 6 Czech utility CEZ
may look to spin off its renewable power businesses
into a qualified investors fund this year, but it may not
include its foreign assets, a spokesman said on Friday.
The move to seek investor funds would allow the majority
state-owned power group to back its expansion plans in the
renewable sector, where it wants to lift its capacity to 3,000
megawatts at home and abroad by 2016.
Another option, which is still under discussion, is housing
its renewable businesses in a new company.
"There is nothing definitive at the moment. (The fund) is
the considered direction, but it is not entirely certain that we
don't (found) a joint-stock company," CEZ spokesman Ladislav
Kriz said.
Kriz said the fund would likely be made up of finished
projects, but that the lineup of assets was not certain.
Newspaper Lidove Noviny reported plans for the fund on
Friday and said CEZ has Czech renewable assets worth 17 billion
crowns ($841.32 million).
CEZ has scaled back more traditional investments into
foreign power markets. It plans to concentrate its renewable
business abroad in countries like Poland, Romania and Germany.
It has half finished building Europe's largest onshore wind
park in southeastern Romania, a 1.1 billion euros project.
($1 = 20.2063 Czech crowns)
