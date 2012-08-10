PRAGUE Aug 10 Czech electricity company CEZ expects more bidders for its coal plant sales after adding more facilities to the list of possible divestments to appease regulators and end long-running coal price disputes, a top CEZ official said on Friday.

"The portfolio of interested bidders has significantly expanded," sales and trading chief Alan Svoboda told a news conference.

The majority state-owned group is offering for sale its 1,000 megawatt Pocerady plant and the 800-megawatt Chvaletice station. It will also look to sell its Tisova plant together with its Melnik 3 facility as well as the hard coal-burning Detmarovice plant. (Reporting by Jan Korselt and Robert Mueller; Editing by Michael Kahn)