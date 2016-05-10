(Adds details)

PRAGUE May 10 Czech electricity producer CEZ reported a 32 percent rise in first-quarter adjusted net profit on Tuesday, lifted by higher trading income, currency gains and a boost from renewable sources in Romania that compensated for falling power prices.

Adjusted net profit rose to 10.0 billion crowns ($421.5 million), above the average estimate of 7.0 billion seen in a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 5 percent to 20.0 billion crowns, also above estimates.

Revenue fell 4 percent to 51.9 billion crowns as central Europe's largest listed utility faced shutdowns at nuclear power plant units in the quarter that cut production by 5 percent.

The company, majority owned by the state, confirmed its forecast for adjusted net profit to fall in 2016 to 18 billion crowns, from 27.7 billion in 2015. EBITDA is seen dropping to 60.0 billion crowns from 65.1 billion.

CEZ said it earned 1.1 billion crowns more than a year ago on trading activities and it also benefited from the resumed allocation of green certificates for its wind farms. In Turkey, a stronger lira versus the dollar also improved finances by 1.3 billion crowns.

The lift dampened the effects of falling wholesale power prices that look set to push CEZ profits down for a seventh straight year in 2016. The company has also been hit by delays to outages of units at its nuclear power plants.

CEZ said it had presold 72 percent of its expected 2017 output at an average price of 31 euros per megawatt hour and 41 percent of 2018 production at an average price of 30.5 euros.

($1 = 23.7270 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller; Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)