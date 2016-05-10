(Adds details)
PRAGUE May 10 Czech electricity producer CEZ
reported a 32 percent rise in first-quarter adjusted
net profit on Tuesday, lifted by higher trading income, currency
gains and a boost from renewable sources in Romania that
compensated for falling power prices.
Adjusted net profit rose to 10.0 billion crowns ($421.5
million), above the average estimate of 7.0 billion seen in a
Reuters poll.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) grew 5 percent to 20.0 billion crowns, also above
estimates.
Revenue fell 4 percent to 51.9 billion crowns as central
Europe's largest listed utility faced shutdowns at nuclear power
plant units in the quarter that cut production by 5 percent.
The company, majority owned by the state, confirmed its
forecast for adjusted net profit to fall in 2016 to 18 billion
crowns, from 27.7 billion in 2015. EBITDA is seen dropping to
60.0 billion crowns from 65.1 billion.
CEZ said it earned 1.1 billion crowns more than a year ago
on trading activities and it also benefited from the resumed
allocation of green certificates for its wind farms. In Turkey,
a stronger lira versus the dollar also improved finances by 1.3
billion crowns.
The lift dampened the effects of falling wholesale power
prices that look set to push CEZ profits down for a seventh
straight year in 2016. The company has also been hit by delays
to outages of units at its nuclear power plants.
CEZ said it had presold 72 percent of its expected 2017
output at an average price of 31 euros per megawatt hour and 41
percent of 2018 production at an average price of 30.5 euros.
($1 = 23.7270 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller; Editing by Louise
Heavens and Mark Potter)