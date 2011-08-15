UPDATE 2-Statoil takes hit as cuts long-term oil price view
* Shares down 1.2 percent, off earlier lows (Adds detail on output, analysts)
PRAGUE Aug 15 Czech power group CEZ CEZPsp.PR posted a larger-than-expected 39.8 percent drop in second-quarter attributable net profit to 6.74 billion crowns ($395.6 million), according to financial statements on the group's website on Monday.
Analysts had expected net profit of 8.53 billion, according to the average estimate in a Reuters poll.
CEZ was oficially due to release the results on Tuesday. ($1 = 17.039 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)
* Shares down 1.2 percent, off earlier lows (Adds detail on output, analysts)
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy the retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Loading disruptions at ports in East and South Kalimantan on the Indonesian side of Borneo island are causing a coal supply shortage in one of the world's most important export regions, causing delays as ships wait to take on new cargoes.