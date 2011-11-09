PRAGUE Nov 9 Net profit at Czech electricity
producer CEZ CEZPsp.PR fell 78 percent to 2.48 billion crowns
($135.9 million) in the third quarter, coming well short of
market expectations after taking a charge for the sale of a
German mine Mibrag and other factors.
The company said the revaluation of an option related to a
stake in Hungary's MOL resulted in a 1.8 billion crown
lower result. It also took charges for FX losses, a new Czech
tax on carbon allowances and losses on U.S. dollar loans in
Turkey operations.
Analysts expected net profit at central Europe's biggest
listed company down to 7.41 billion crowns from restated 11.36
billion a year ago due to lower electricity prices, according to
a Reuters poll.
Third-quarter operating profit fell 16 percent to 11.85
billion crowns, missing expectations for 12.13 billion.
($1 = 18.247 Czech Crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)