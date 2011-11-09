PRAGUE Nov 9 Net profit at Czech electricity producer CEZ CEZPsp.PR fell 78 percent to 2.48 billion crowns ($135.9 million) in the third quarter, coming well short of market expectations after taking a charge for the sale of a German mine Mibrag and other factors.

The company said the revaluation of an option related to a stake in Hungary's MOL resulted in a 1.8 billion crown lower result. It also took charges for FX losses, a new Czech tax on carbon allowances and losses on U.S. dollar loans in Turkey operations.

Analysts expected net profit at central Europe's biggest listed company down to 7.41 billion crowns from restated 11.36 billion a year ago due to lower electricity prices, according to a Reuters poll.

Third-quarter operating profit fell 16 percent to 11.85 billion crowns, missing expectations for 12.13 billion. ($1 = 18.247 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)