PRAGUE Aug 15 Czech power CEZ CEZPsp.PR slightly raised its full-year guidance on 2011 net profit before minorities to 40.6 billion crowns ($2.4 billion), from 40.1 billion forecast previously.

In a presenation commenting on second-quarter results on Monday, it said it expected profit to drop 13 percent this year.

It also reiterated it expected a 5 percent fall in 2011 earnings before interest,tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA). ($1 = 16.810 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)