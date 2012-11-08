UPDATE 3-OPEC reports big Saudi oil cut, boosting compliance with deal
* Some members say output is higher than secondary sources (Adds detail on OPEC production based on directly reported figure, OPEC sec gen quotes)
PRAGUE Nov 8 Czech wholesale power prices, which have hit all-time lows in recent weeks, are not likely to rise any time soon, CEZ Sales and Trading Chief Alan Svoboda told a news conference on Thursday.
The benchmark Czech Cal '13 contract has touched all-time lows a number of times the past few weeks due to low spot prices and a weak economy that has made future energy demand uncertain.
Svoboda was speaking after CEZ, central Europe's biggest utility, released its third-quarter financial results. He also said the average price for electricity CEZ has pre-sold for 2013 was 51.50 euros.
On Wednesday, Cal '13 baseload dipped to 46.50 euros per megawatt hour on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. (Reporting by Jan Korselt, writing by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jan Lopatka)
LUSAKA, Feb 13 Zambia and Zimbabwe will give French engineering firm Razel-Bec the task of making safe the Kariba Dam, whose wall is swelling, raising the risk of cracks in the structure designed to hold back up to 180 billion cubic meters of water.
Feb 13 DuPont and Chemours Co have agreed to pay $671 million in cash to settle thousands of lawsuits involving a leak of a toxic chemical used to make Teflon, the companies said on Monday.